City of Penticton shares facility holiday hours and closures

Photo: Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton is reminding the public that certain facilities will be closed throughout the holiday season, and others will be operating with modified hours.

The following list shows inclusive closures, with recreation opportunities outlined below from their closing date to re-open:

City Hall - closing 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, reopening 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

City Yards - closing 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 reopening 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Penticton Public Library - closing 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 reopening 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Penticton Museum & Archives- closing 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 reopening 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

The Community Centre and McLaren Arena will be closed all day on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 and on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024. Both facilities will be open during the holidays with modified hours.

Fitness room access and drop-in sports schedule are available at www.penticton.ca/communitycentre.

McLaren Arena skating schedules are available at www.penticton.ca/mclarenarena

Pool hours are available at www.penticton.ca/aquatics. Limited Aquafit classes will be available during this time, reserve your spot at www.penticton.ca/register.

For online services and payments, head to www.penticton.ca/payments.