Penticton brewery hosting comedic option to ring in 2024

Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 Brewing will be offering a comedic start to 2024.

Comedians Kate Belton "Harley Guy" Herb Dixon will be taking the stage, delighting the audience as the new year arrives, presented by Okanagan company Train Wreck Comedy.



Belton has previously shared the stage with Canadian comedy royalty and been featured on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud Podcast.

"Why ring in a New Year when you can laugh it in with two hilarious comedians?" asked Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon.

"We go all out for these shows, and this year is no exception as we’re thrilled to rev everyone’s laughter engine with local comedy legend, “The Harley Guy” Herb Dixon closing things out!"



The event has limited seating, so Balsdon urges attendees not to wait too long. Tickets are available at www.trainwreckcomedy.com while they last.

