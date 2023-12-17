Penticton plot proposed to host more than 1,200 homes sells for $23M

Photo: Contributed

One of the latest steps in the development of a large piece of Penticton land has been finalized.

The nearly 11-acre property just east of Penticton Regional Hospital at 1704 Government St. sold on Nov. 29 for its asking price of $23 million, according to Western Investor.

Kelowna’s Venture Realty and Royal LePage Kelowna teamed up to finish the deal for the land, which has been the subject of much discussion this year. The property is currently home to a 110,000 square-foot warehouse, but City of Penticton council voted in October to change its future land use from industrial to mixed-use.

Development company Stryke has plans to put between 1,200 and 1,500 apartment units on the site, with a mix of strata and rental, plus space for retail and offices.