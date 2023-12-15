Company, community come together to give SPCA shelter dogs a safe place to run

Photo: Contributed Some of the SPCA team and other volunteer workers celebrating a job well done making the SPCA better.

Dogs at the BC SPCA in Penticton now have a new area to play in outdoors, thanks to a generous donation from a local company.

SPCA volunteer Sue Panov was tasked with finding a local contractor to fence a green area on the shelter's property, so that the pups had somewhere to play leash-free.

She called around, and was discouraged to hear quotes of $2,200 and above by multiple companies, which would be out of reach for the non-profit.

Then she found Nik Dos Santos at South Okanagan Fence Installation and Repair.

"He came and met me [at the SPCA] and kind of poked around a bit, and as we were walking back to the truck, I said, 'Well, thanks for your time, I appreciate it,' because I was thinking it was going to be another high quote and we're going to have to spend all summer fundraising or whatever," Panov said.

"I said, 'Will you let me know that you think the cost will be?' And he looked at me and said 'Oh no, that's free. Don't worry about it, I'll do it for free.' And I asked what part, and he said 'Everything.'"

Panov and the rest of the SPCA crew were incredibly grateful, and true to his word, Nik and his crew came by in their spare time to put the fence up. Panov was sure to bring baked goods to thank the crew.

"I said, 'You guys are really appreciated for what you are doing,' and they just said no problem, we're happy to do it,'" Panov recalled.

The spirit of giving only snowballed. Panov said many more local workers stepped up, working on everything from irrigation to landscaping to simple grunt work or trips to the dump.

"This started off as a simple need for a closed in area for the dogs to play, and turned into a masterpiece," Panov said.

Now, the dogs have a brand new enclosed space to run in and enjoy, improving their quality of life while staying at the shelter.

Panov shared the story with Castanet in gratitude to everyone involved, and to spread some cheer.

"With the SPCA, sometimes there is so much sadness. And I just thought, this is a really good story," Panov said.

"Shows there are some really great people out there."

The BC SPCA South Okanagan branch is a non-profit organization. For more information, including how to get involved or donate, click here.