Penticton Lakeside Resort green lit for another year of New Year's Eve fireworks

Photo: Mike Biden

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is planning for better-than-ever fireworks this New Year's Eve.

On Jan. 1 at midnight, the Lakeside will be sending a show up into the sky from the dock on Okanagan Lake, and this year, they have requested the company operating the fireworks to send them higher into the sky, to be visible from more of the city and surrounding area.

"We really love New Year's Eve, we really love the holidays, if you can probably tell when you check out our lobby!" said Brannigan Mosses, the resort's general manager.

"It just feels like after the last few years, we're all finally on the up-and-up again. So as long as the weather cooperates, everybody will be able to celebrate the countdown with a big bang!"

While the fireworks will be visible along the lakeshore and beyond, hotel guests will have a front-row view.

Mosses said the resort is having a special New Year's Eve package to stay and watch the show, with a day before or after offered at 20 per cent off, perfect for a staycation celebration.

"We actually see a lot of locals this time of year that are just looking for a change of environment, a change of scenery, but something that's not too costly, to have a mini staycation and get away," she explained.

The Lakeside's restaurant, the Hooded Merganser, is also hosting a New Year's Eve event with specials and a DJ, and the Barking Parrot will be going strong all night.

The resort's outdoor ice rink is also open for the season, which is free to all in the community, regardless of staying at the hotel, except for when it is booked for private functions.