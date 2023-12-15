Penticton and District Society for Community Living partners with growing social justice organization from Okanagan Falls

Casey Richardson

“We are just trying to light that bulb that was off for a long time for people.”

A grassroots social justice organization from Okanagan Falls is working to provide connection for seniors, partnering up with the Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL).

Rosemary T. Mupambwa created Rose's Life Women Center to offer support to seniors in the South Okanagan, specifically women of colour. The organization hosts healing and talking circles for those who have suffered domestic or racial abuse, along with seniors who have suffered elder and cyber abuse.

Part of their work is to engage seniors in crafting, as an activity of connection and purpose.

“As an immigrant woman, I have a passion for working with women. So when I started coming down to Okanagan, I realized that there was a gap in surfaces for women, especially women of colour in the minority,” Mupambwa said.

“Most of the services that are provided are for the Caucasian woman. I remember the first time I came, I wanted to find out how I could transfer my ID from Alberta to BC. I didn't know who to ask, because I didn't see anybody who looked like me. So I thought, ‘Okay, I think there's something here that I also need to work on.’”

Mupambwa has a background in social work, previously working with Alberta Health Services in mental health, domestic violence and youth counselling.

“[I] thought ‘Why don't I use my my personal experience as an immigrant person to bridge this gap?’ So that's why I came up with the idea of starting Rose's Life Women Center.”

Her organization started a seniors crafts group, trying to help women to come out of their shells after COVID-19.

“A lot of them are still scared to leave their homes. They're stuck in suffering from isolation and loneliness and boredom,” Mupambwa said.

“Bringing them out, we needed them to do something that will help them to feel a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose, and just to do something to make sure that they recreate their skills.”

Board member Suzen Lawlor Bey is running the craft workshops and said in meeting with the group every Wednesday at the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services building, she has seen personal growth in the attendees.

“They look forward to coming every week, and they've made new friends and just to hang out, they feel very comfortable, relaxed and enjoy what they're doing,” she added.

After weeks of work, the organization contacted PDSCL to connect and help distribute the roughly 50 toques they have knitted, as well as other crafts for those who might not have as happy a Christmas as others.

Kathleen Estabrooks, PDSCL Program Coordinator 1, said she was looking forward to connecting after Mupambwa reached out, as she believes in what they're doing.

“This is an organization whose very foundation is to support individuals. We began with supporting individuals with disabilities. Our very purpose is to provide support, compassion, and empathy to members of our community,” she added.

“I hope to see PDSCL involving itself with more partnerships in social justice movements within the community of Penticton because I think it is really needed.”

Four weeks ago, another program coordinator at PDSCL had the idea of a giving tree, which will be will be set out on the organization’s front lawn next week.

“We invite people from the community who may not be in a position to experience a Christmas like so many of us get to experience,” Estabrooks said.

“It is open to the community to come and take a present, from all of us to you.”

While classes have ended for 2023, Mupambwa said she’s looking forward to what's to come for the new year.

“Right now, we don't have a building. So we are running the programs out of SOICS and we are doing it virtually as well. So once we have a building, we are hoping the program will grow and also enroll as many seniors as possible. So that we can help them break isolation and recreate their skills,” she added.

In the coming year, they are also expanding to add a girl's leadership and mentorship program, after a young girl approached Mupambwa.

“She said ‘It would be really nice if you start a mentorship program for girls of colour because we don't know where to go and who to talk to. Because there's a lot of racism and there's a lot of bullying in schools and colleges,” Mupambwa said.

“So we are in the process of actually drafting the program and getting set.”

To find out more information about Rose's Life Women Center or to join a program, head to their website here or email [email protected]