Interior Health shares tips and resources on drug and alcohol safety over the holiday season

Amidst a warning from the BC Coroners Service about increasing deaths due to unregulated drugs and Interior Health sharing a checklist for safer celebrating, there’s a push to be mindful of intake this holiday season.

December has been shown to hold the highest number of unregulated drug deaths these past two years for BC, with 2021 and 2022 reporting 229 deaths each, according to statistical data from the BC Coroners Service.

That equals out to seven deaths a day.

“Unregulated drug deaths in the winter months have historically increased over the numbers reported during the rest of the year, so this early increase could be a sign of another challenging season for people who use drugs in BC,” a press release from the BC Coroners Service added.

While the holidays can be a time of celebration or a time of stress, Interior Health's manager of harm reduction Jessica Bridgeman said she wants people to prepare to party safely.

“Anytime we're engaging in using substances or drinking alcohol, we want to remind people about how to stay safe. But I think we also have the ongoing toxic drug crisis that adds to the situation now and so it feels extra important to really just have these conversations at home with our friends and family around the dinner table, as with our colleagues,” she said.

When attending a holiday party or event, IH said to plan ahead to make sure you have a safe ride home.

A taxi, public transit, a ride-share service or Operation Red Nose are options to travel safely, as well as assigning a designated driver. Driving while impaired is illegal, as is driving while high.

“Think ahead, before you go out to your Christmas party or your family gathering about what you want to do while you're there and how much you actually want to consume,” Bridgeman said.

As a host, consider offering non-alcoholic options for guests to enjoy too.

Pace is important with alcohol or drugs, as people should start low and slow in consumption.

“Then there's also I think, the really important points of if you're using any illicit drugs, anything that you're not buying from our legal stores, you need to be really careful about what you're doing, how much you're using, and whether you're mixing anything together,” Bridgeman added.

While data is still under review, the Coroners Service said preliminary indications suggest unregulated drug toxicity has caused more than 200 deaths in November 2023, and that the province has averaged about seven deaths per day for the past seven weeks.

Bridgeman said the best way to stay as safe as possible is to use drug tracking services, from things as simple as fentanyl test strips to getting them tested anonymously at available on-site drug-checking locations.

Visit drugchecking.ca for a drug-checking site location and hours in the area.

“There's also a really important piece of knowing how to respond to an overdose, recognizing ones you can see in your friends, or having a Naloxone kit so you can respond,” Bridgeman added.

“We're seven years, almost more into this public health emergency. More than 13,000 lives lost. Those lives have family members, and more than one, so it's unlikely that people don't know somebody who has been impacted by this.

“And for that reason alone, knowing how to use Naloxone, knowing how to save a life is very much like knowing how to use CPR, you might have to do it one day, and you might have the opportunity to save somebody's life.”

Naloxone kits, as well as overdose prevention and response training, are available for free at more than 1,300 sites across B.C.

“If you don't know how to do it, you can learn online, we have the Toward the Heart website, there are great videos, and they make it quite simple. You can also go to any health center and almost any pharmacy and be taught how to use it right on the spot only takes about 10 minutes."

And lastly, the plea is to never use anything alone.

“The Christmas season is full of parties and socialization and get-togethers. But for many people, it's also a sad or difficult time and we might be pulling away. And if we are finding ourselves doing that, just reach out to somebody. Somebody who you know and love, somebody you want to watch out for you,” Bridgeman said.

“If you are using substances by yourself, you can use the lifeguard app or the brave app. That way somebody can respond to you if you do have an overdose.”

People can also call 310-MHSU (6478) to reach a local Mental Health and Substance Use centre within Interior Health. No area code is required.

For anyone experiencing feelings of hopelessness and thoughts of self-harm, these services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays:

Interior Health Crisis Line: 1-888-353-CARE (2273)

KUU-US 24/7 Indigenous Crisis Line: 1-800-588-8717

Metis Crisis Line: 1-833-638-4722

“Really what we want is for people to be as healthy as possible with their mental wellness, and just taking care of one another. That’s what community is really about.”