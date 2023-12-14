Welcome winter solstice at annual Pen Henge public celebration

Photo: Dave Whalley A girl stands on the Pen Henge heel stone at a previous year's winter solstice celebration.

The public is being invited to welcome winter and mark the shortest day of the year next week atop Munson Mountain during a winter solstice celebration.

The annual event will see people start to gather at “Pen Henge," a standing stone array atop the mountain, to witness the Sun's southernmost setting point of the year on Thursday, Dec. 21, just before 3:30 p.m.

From that day forward, days will get longer, as the northern hemisphere heads towards spring.

The event is open to the public and free, and anyone who wants to join are urged to gather around 2:45 p.m., in advance of sunset at 3:27 p.m.

Christ Purton, a retired scientist at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake who designed Penhenge, will be on hand to explain the astronomical significance of the event, and show how the Pen Henge stones point to sunset points on solstice and equinox days.

Other members of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will be on hand as well to answer questions.

The organizers remind guests to dress warmly and wear good footwear to walk up to the top of the hill. Parking may be limited, so there may be a significant walk.

"At our latitude, Solstice Day will have only 8 hours and 9 minutes of daylight and almost 16 hours of night! As of Dec. 22 the daylight hours will start to grow longer each day until the summer solstice on June 20, 2024," the organizers explain.

The Pen Henge standing stone array is located at the top of Munson Mountain above the large 'Penticton' sign on the east side of Okanagan Lake. The array consists of four stones that delineate the sunset points on the four cardinal dates of the year.

