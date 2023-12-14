Lone bear cub wandering Princeton will be caught and re-homed

Photo: Contributed

A lone bear cub that has been roaming the Princeton area will be captured and removed for re-integration in a more remote location up north.

The cub was first spotted by residents in early December, seemingly without a mother. The cub has been nicknamed "Buff," and the BC Conservation Officer Service is now prepared to intervene to keep the cub safe.

Buff was sighted multiple times Wednesday evening, so COS has approved someone to locate and trap him.

"They are going to be coming from Hope and with the weather, it is unknown when they will arrive, but it will be sooner rather than later," reads an update from Princeton bylaw services.

Anyone who sights Buff today can contact bylaw at 250-295-5495 to help with the trapping.

Under no circumstances should people touch, feed or approach the cub, as this could be detrimental to his future re-integration into the wild.