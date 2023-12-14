Concert for a good cause coming to Penticton's Slackwater Brewing

Photo: Slackwater Brewing

A concert with a cause is coming to Slackwater Brewing in Penticton this weekend.

On Sunday Dec. 17, local band The Flannel Contract will take the stage at the third annual Foundry Fundraiser.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible for the Penticton Foundry, which provides vital youth services to the South Okanagan community.

Outside of the live music, the event will also include bingo to kick things off as well as gift raffles and 50/50 raffles. Many local businesses helped donate all the prizes.

Slackwater will also be offering burger and beer deals with proceeds going to Foundry Penticton.

The musical portion will see new local cover band Nunya, local punk band We are Not a Cult performing a special punk-rock Christmas themed set, then The Flannel Contract.



It all kicks off at 6 p.m. this Sunday. The event is by donation, with a suggested price of $10, and tickets are available at the door.