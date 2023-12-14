Key new $3-million CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital thanks to generous donations

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation

The SOS Medical Foundation is happy to announce the successful completion of their CT Scanner project, seeing a new $3-million machine installed at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Longtime supporter Peters Bros. generously donated $1.7 million, and the rest came from support in the community.

The machine has been operational for just over six weeks, serving patients throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The machine, made by Siemens, is the first of its kind in all of Canada.

According to the SOS Medical Foundation, benefits include:

Reliable Service: With two scanners in operation, PRH is resilient to downtimes during preventative maintenance or unexpected breakdowns.

Swift and Low-Dose Scans: The new scanner boasts increased speed and lower patient doses, enabling Interior Health to boost throughput and conduct more examinations in South Okanagan.

AI-Driven Precision: Leveraging Aritifical Intelligence, the scanner intelligently detects anatomy and calculates contrast medium requirements based on patient weight, ensuring precision in diagnoses

Enhanced Accessibility: The larger gantry hole and lower table cater to patients with limited mobility, prioritizing accessibility and comfort

Exponential Demand: The escalating demand for CT scans is evident, with a significant surge from 17,892 scans in 2019/2020 to a staggering 21,711 scans last year

Impressive Daily Record: The current record for CT scans in a day is 78 patients with the average being 60 patients in a day.

Regional Healthcare Hub: PRH not only serves the South Okanagan Similkameen but also attracts patients from neighboring areas, offering shorter wait times and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Resilience During Contagious Times: During COVID and other contagious times, the staff need to scan patients with contagious diseases. In these cases, the staff would have to shut the scanner down to clean it and allow a time period before scanning the next patient. This will no longer be an issue.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the power of community collaboration in shaping the future of healthcare," said Ian Lindsay, SOS Medical Foundation CEO, in a press release.

The existing CT machine is currently undergoing maintenance, but will be fully operational in 2024 to allow for two scanners operating simultaneously.