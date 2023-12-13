Popular Penticton beer festival gives back to local charities

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Fest of Ale Society board of directors has donated $4,680 to local food banks this year, part of their ongoing commitment to give away proceeds from the popular festival.

Six local food banks will reap the benefits of the donation, announced this month.

"We're honoured to be making this contribution to help keep food on the table for individuals and families facing difficult times," said Fest of Ale president Michael Stokker in a press release.

"This holiday, we encourage anyone who has the means to support their local food bank. Thanks to all of the partners, volunteers and participants who attended last year’s Fest of Ale and helped make this contribution possible."

The festival has donated over $800,000 to local charities and organizations over its years in operation.

It returns on April 12 and 13, 2024 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring beer, cider, food and live entertainment.



They are now accepting vendor applications from breweries and cideries for the 2024 event.

“Work begins early for one of BC’s largest beer festivals and we aim to have over 200 beers and ciders at this year’s festival. We will be gathering applications for entertainment and food vendors early in the new year and our committees will be hard at work organizing the weekend moving forward," reads the press release.

For more information and for tickets, click here.