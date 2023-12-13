City of Penticton to investigate ways to lower development barriers and encourage more housing

Photo: Castanet

Penticton council has indicated early approval of a collection of policy changes aimed at addressing an ongoing local housing crisis.

At Tuesday's council meeting, council voted to support city staff in exploring more than a dozen changes to existing Official Community Plan (OCP) stipulations that may be barriers to higher density in Penticton neighbourhoods, and hurdles for developers.

The recommendations were made by a task force made up of unelected local citizens, formed in 2023 for this express purpose.

A recent housing needs assessment has identified a need for more than 9,000 housing units by the year 2046.

Nathan Little, task force chair, attended Tuesday's council meeting to speak to task force's findings, explaining the city needs to have 240 to 380 more housing units added annually to keep up with current and anticipated demand.

Recommendations include increased height allowances for residential buildings in the north end of town, more density in under-utilized footprints of major shopping centres such as the local Superstore lot, encouragement of "micro-suites," and zoningl for more density on regular residential lots — for example, zoning for duplexes or more.

“This document is the beginning, there will be adaptations, a need to consider provincial legislative changes and feedback garnered from the community," explained Little.

"These recommendations provide the basis for council to move forward and continue the vital work of making housing a priority.”

Next steps will include staff doing strategic engagement. The bylaw adoption process, including yet more public engagement, will come in spring 2024.

"It's good to see that obviously, from here it goes into a public consultation process before the bylaw gets amended,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“It's incumbent upon council to ensure that the common concerns of the community in rezoning applications and public hearings, regarding form and character, traffic, parking safety, infrastructure, that all those are dealt with within this OCP review.”

City director of development services Blake Laven confirmed that "nothing's set in stone."

"There will be lots more discussion in the community as well as at the council table before anything gets amended into the bylaw,” Laven said.

“But the intent is that we go back out to the public with the proposed changes, and very well there could be some areas that we pull back from based on the feedback from the public.”

Council directed staff to move forward with investigation into the proposed OCP changes in a 6-1 vote, with Coun. James Miller opposed.