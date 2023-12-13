Penticton game shop gifts Nintendo Switch to a family in need for fourth year running

Photo: Game Cave Videogames & Amusements

Every Christmas season, one Penticton game shop continues to give back, keeping with their tradition of donating a Nintendo Switch package.

Penticton's Game Cave Videogames & Amusements started their giveaway in 2020, hoping to lift the spirits of one local family. That year, shop owner Trevor Sparreboom took to Facebook to share the giveaway and invite people to nominate themselves or others who were in need.

"We started it in 2020, in the middle of COVID, because we knew lots of people were struggling. And it went well. So we just kind of continued on. We do it every year now," he said.

During its third year, the giveaway changed to a partnership with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, deciding the non-profit was a great resource to ensure that the donation reaches a family truly in need of some Christmas Cheer.

In previous years, several people had also come into the store and made generous donations, adding enough to provide giveaways to another family or two.

Sparreboom said that hasn't happened this year, which he understands, given the increased costs of living for many.

"I think it's harder for a lot of folks out there, so we didn't quite see that same amount of support back," he said.

"There was never any expectation that people come in and do that. It's just the first year we did it, people just did it and it kind of snowballed from there."

SOWINS has already picked up the Switch bundle, and will gift it to a family in need.

Sparreboom thanked the community again for all of their support.

In the new year, the business will be moving to the 2000 block of Main Street.

"We're in this [current downtown] location until Jan. 13. and then we're going to close for two weeks and schedule reopen the new location Feb. 1," Sparreboom added.