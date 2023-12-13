Penticton judge dismisses drunken excuse from man who illegally purchased Tasers

Photo: Contributed

A 44-year-old Penticton man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars after attempting to import regulated Taser-style weapons to multiple local addresses.

James A.J. Cousineau appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday to hear his sentence, having previously pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon.

Court heard that on multiple occasions in late December 2021 Taser-style weapons concealed in packages were detected by border security in Toronto. The packages were addressed to Cousineau in Naramata and in Penticton, and had been imported from outside the country.

Police put an alarm on the first package, bound for Naramata, and when it was opened, executed a search warrant.

Cousineau was found with his girlfriend and two men at the residence.

“Man, this is crazy, all this for a Taser,” Cousineau reportedly said during the search, adding he had ordered the tasers as “a joke.”

Cousineau has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, possessing and trafficking and drugs, breaching bail orders, possessing stolen property, and most recently, assault with a weapon.

He was prohibited from possessing any weapons at the time of the Taser purchase, and Taser-style weapons are illegal for civilians to carry in Canada.

Defence argued for a 9 to 12 month sentence to be served in the community, while Crown argued for three years behind bars.

The judge sided mostly with the Crown.

“I reject the explanation provided by Mr. Cousineau that he decided to obtain the Tasers the joke and did so when he was drunk,” Judge Clarke Burnett said.

“Considerable planning was required to have these devices shipped into Canada. It was not a one-off shipment of a single Taser, but rather three separate shipments to two different addresses. Mr. Cousineau chose to do so at a time when he knew he was prohibited from possessing weapons.”

The face that Cousineau attempted to purchase multiple Taser-style weapons worried the judge as well, given that suggested Cousineau may have been intending to spread them for use by others in the community.

“In order to deter others from this type of conduct, a jail sentence must be served,” Burnett said.

Burnett sentenced Cousineau to 18 months and a lifetime ban from possessing weapons, including firearms, crossbows, explosive devices and other such related items.