Another Hwy 97 closure planned Saturday north of Summerland for blasting

Photo: MotTI

An additional planned closure for blasting this week on Highway 97 north of Summerland has been announced.

Aim Roads, the contractors responsible for the work, state that the blasting at the rockslide site between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

This is in addition a previously announced planned closure on Thursday, Dec 14, 2023, during the same hours.

The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times.

Drivers through the area should also in general plan for delays, as intermittent brief closures of 15 to 20 minutes are not unusual as crews continue their work.