Penticton council green-lights $350K skate park light upgrade

Penticton city council is moving ahead with funding for recreational-level lighting at the local Riverside Skate Park.

In a presentation to council Tuesday, electric utility manager Draydan Power pitched the city staff recommendation of a $350,000 investment for lighting at the park, located at Riverside Drive.

Council had already previously supported the project in theory.

The only matter at hand Tuesday was what level of lighting — intensity of bulbs, necessary infrastructure, and the like — and what council was willing to spend on it.

Power explained that the recommended lights, which will provide consistent, uniform lighting in both the skatepark and basketball court areas, meet a commonly-used standard for recreational use.

A cheaper option at less than $100,000, for standard street-style lighting, would cast shadows potentially be dangerous for users of the park.

Additional temporary, high-powered lights can be added if necessary should competition events take place at the venue.

Power further explained that while exact hours of operation for the lights have not yet been decided, the city will be working to ensure light pollution is not intrusive to adjacent neighbourhoods.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert spoke in support of the funding.

"I think this is a really good asset, to be able to light up a place to make it safe for kids," Gilbert said.

"And I think it's also going to have another effect by having more eyes on the street, more eyes in that area, to also reduce any type of unwanted behaviours in the area as well, by having more people down in the area."

Coun. James Miller was concerned about light pollution, and skeptical as to whether this project was the right one at this time for such a hefty investment.

"The way I see it is the skate park is operational till 9:30 at night during the summer months, I walk my dog that late. Is there an arts and culture project perhaps that would benefit more children and teenagers? Is there something at the Foundry? Is there another sport?" Miller asked.

"So I am voting against it, a bit reluctantly, but maybe we can kick the ball down the road a couple of years."

But ultimately, the motion to spend an estimated $350,000 on the new lighting passed, with Miller opposed.