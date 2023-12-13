Roughly 11% of rockslide clearance mitigation work north of Summerland is complete

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

Months after a major rockslide tumbled down across Highway 97 north of Summerland, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reports roughly 11 per cent of the rock estimated needed to be cleared has been dealt with.

In a statement to Castanet on Tuesday, the ministry said that to date, the project has removed approximately 6,700 cubic metres of material through blasting.

When Steve Sirett, executive director of the ministry's Southern Interior Highways and Regional Services division spoke to Castanet in October, he estimated that 60,000 cubic metres of material in total would need to be removed.

When Castanet asked this week if that estimation still stands true, MoTI said via email that "At this time, there is no new estimate to share."

6,700 cubic metres of matter removed to date amounts to roughly 11 per cent of the total estimated removal needs.

Work to stabilize the rockslide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland is ongoing with twice-weekly blasting expected to continue through most of this winter.

The purpose of the blasting is to remove slide material that could impact the highway.

In addition to blasting and removing material, MoTI says crews will begin to install rock bolts this month as a further stabilization measure.

When asked this week by Castanet, the ministry did not answer queries as to whether they have an updated timeline for the completion for the project.

Previous interviews and announcements state no projection for the full four-lane reopening.

According to MoTI, investigative drilling has been completed and the results are being analyzed to determine ground conditions within the slide mass.

"This information will help to inform the final design of slide mitigation measures."

The twice-weekly highway closures for blasting will happen from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and will be posted on the DriveBC.ca website at least 24 hours in advance.

Blasting will not occur from Dec. 21 to 27, nor on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

As the slide site is an active construction zone, drivers should be aware that intermittent closures may occur without warning for brief periods.