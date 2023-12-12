More blasting will close Highway 97 near Summerland Thursday

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Another closure of Highway 97 between Callan Rd & Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland is planned this Thursday.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the highway will be closed to all traffic.

It will be opened as soon as work and safety assessments are complete.

The closure is part of an ongoing necessary pattern of work as crews continue to mitigate rockslide risk in the area.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures throughout weekdays until Dec. 21, when work will cease until Dec. 27.

Intermittent closures of 15-20 minutes will not be unusual, in addition to the lengthier closures for blasting, the latter of which will be publicized in advance.