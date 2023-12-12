Penticton Winery donation campaign gives back $1.6K to local SPCA

Photo: Contributed

Despite dealing with a challenging 2023 season, one Penticton winery wanted to make sure they could set aside donations for a cause close to their heart.

Da Silva Vineyards & Winery donated $1,686.50 to the South Okanagan/Similkameen SPCA last month, just in time for the holidays.

For the entire month of September, one dollar of every bottle sold went towards a donation campaign to help fire affected pets and wildlife impacted by the 2023 wildfires. A portion of tasting fees from the 2023 season also went towards the donation.

The Da Silva family decided in August that they wanted to do something for those effected by the wildfires, specifically in the care of abandoned or displaced pets, animals and wildlife in the affected area.

Richard and Twylla Da Silva said they felt the need to help the animal community.

“With the fires and displacement of people — just all the extra workload for the SPCA — it’s nice to give them some extra support,” Twylla said in the press release. “We’re focused on the challenges the SPCA is facing, and how we can help.”

“We just wanted to assist,” Richard added. “It’s important to help animals who can’t help themselves.”

The Da Silva’s have been longtime supporters of the SPCA.

“We donate to the SPCA in memory of our first two winery dogs, Nutella and Mariner,” Twylla said “It all started because of them. And we know not all pets are as fortunate as our winery dogs. So we like to help with all the great stuff at the SPCA.”