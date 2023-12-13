Join the annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip on New Year Day

Photo: Mike Biden

Get ready to jump into some chilly water on New Years Day for the 38th annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip.

The Summerland Kinsmen Club is hosting the event at Sun-Oka Beach, inviting participants for a traditional New Year's plunge into the water right at noon.

Post-dip, the club invites attendees to come by the warm fires for some hot dogs and hot chocolate, available through donations.

"This event serves as a fundraiser for community projects, continuing a tradition by the Summerland Kinsmen," the club shared in a news release.

For the safety of all participants, the Penticton Search and Rescue team will be present to lend a hand if needed.

Anyone unable to attend but wishing to support can make donations to the Kinsmen online here.

"The Summerland Kinsmen wish to thank our sponsors for continuing to support the community they live and work in."