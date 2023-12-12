Penticton Waste Connections workers fund and assemble more than 30 bikes for donation

Photo: Lori Capozzi

For several years, employees of Waste Connections Canada have come together to make sure a kid in need gets something special for Christmas, and the Penticton location is no different.

Every year around the holidays, teams assemble between 30 and 50 bikes per location to donate to local charities.

Penticton supervisor Connie Mallory said their team did 50/50 draws, bottle drives and fundraisers to raise money to purchase the bikes, which was matched by the company.

"Then on one Saturday morning before Christmas, we all get together at our yard and we build these bikes and then we drop them off," she said.

"What makes it so great as well because we do it for our own communities, right? We do it for Penticton and we do it for Kelowna and [it goes back] into our own communities."

Giving back to the local community stands important to many of the employees, including truck driver Donato Capozzi.

"We as garbagemen, we do it on our own anyways, I mean, there's a guy I work with just out of his own pocket will buy a football or whatever and it's given to a little guy," he said.

"It really is contagious. I want to do it because it's awesome."

Just the other week, Capozzi said he dropped off a garbage truck toy for a young boy with diverse abilities.

"I mean the kid was [so excited] but the dad actually cried," he said. "That was wonderful, so I enjoy it. I really do ... We all have our favourite little customers and kids that always wave at us."

A couple of the bikes this year will be dropped off personally by the truck drivers to the kids for a surprise present.

"We want to make sure that we contribute into our community and just make sure that kids are happy and receive things that they may not ever be able to receive through just being struggling in life," Mallory said.

As for the rest, the team dropped off 30 bikes to the Salvation Army on Monday, after putting them together on Saturday.

Photo: Lori Capozzi