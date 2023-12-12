Downtown Penticton ice rink opening for the season Saturday

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton's downtown outdoor skating rink will open for the season this Saturday.

At 1 p.m. Dec. 16, all are welcome to a family-friendly opening celebration at the rink adjacent to City Hall to kick off the winter.

The event will include an unveiling of a donor recognition board, a photo booth, hot chocolate and candy canes, colouring, holiday music, and more.

Activate Penticton, the non-profit organization which operates the rink, will also have skates available for use, free of charge, courtesy of Valley First Credit Union.

The rink will then operate for free public skating every day from noon until 9 p.m., weather conditions allow it.

The only exception to those opening days will be Jan. 19-20, when the rink will host events during the BCHL All-Star weekend.



The rink is also available for private booking, including hockey, from 8 a.m. to noon daily. No hockey is permitted during public skating hours.



Activate Penticton is also taking ideas for the naming of the downtown rink. To submit a naming idea, or to inquire about a private booking, email [email protected].