'Devastated': South Okanagan winery pays tribute to 37-year-old manager who died in highway crash

Photo: Facebook

A 37-year-old man who died in a car crash near Kaleden Friday has been identified as Kane Morgan.

Morgan was the general manager of Rust Wine Co., and was on his way home from work on Dec. 8 when he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lakehill Road and Highway 97.

Morgan did not survive.

In a press release, Rust Wine says it is "devastated" by the news, describing Morgan's "unbounded hospitality, sincerity, and humour."

"A beloved figure of the British Columbia wine industry, Morgan had honed his skills as a sommelier at Vancouver’s Blue Water Cafe before helping to open fine dining restaurant Ancora as wine director," they write.

"Morgan made the move to the Okanagan to open Rust Wine Co. as general manager in 2017. The winery became known organically as a favourite hidden gem largely on account of Morgan’s superb, warm, and unbounded hospitality."

Morgan is survived by his wife Jaki and two young boys, Cassius and Walker.

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, the sister property of Rust Wine Co., has set up a portal to collect donations that will directly support Kane’s family.

"Rust Wine Co. would like to encourage any and all individuals who knew Kane or who would simply like to support his family to make a donation and share the link to the webpage."

The tribute webpage and link to donate can be found here.