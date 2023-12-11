Crash near Kaleden claims life of 37-year-old Summerland man

Photo: Glacier Media file photo

A crash near Kaleden Friday was fatal.

On Dec. 8, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Lakehill Road.

An orange Honda Fit and a black Hyundai Santa Fe were involved.

A 37-year-old male driver from Summerland has died as a result of the crash.

"RCMP British Columbia Highway Patrol in Keremeos are conducting the investigation and are asking if anyone has information or dashcam video of the area at that time which will assist with the investigation to please contact BCHP Keremeos," reads a police press release issued Monday.

BCHP Keremeos can be contacted at 250-499-2250.