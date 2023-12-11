Donations key to keeping kids fed in South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

It was a good day in Penticton for making sure kids have enough to eat.

The Penticton Starfish Pack organization, which provides free backpacks full of nutritious food for kids in need on weekends, received generous donations.

Penticton Professional Firefighters Local 1399 presented Starfish with a cheque for $5,000, and Total Restoration presented a cheque for $2,900.

That money will go towards ensuring that kids who may rely on school meal programs during the week have enough to eat on Saturdays and Sundays too.

Currently, Starfish Penticton proudly feeds kids at 13 schools in the South Okanagan, fuelled by an engine of volunteers and donors.

They are always looking for more help, to make sure no child goes hungry.

For more information and to find ways to get involved whether by donation or volunteering, click here.