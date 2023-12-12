'Selfless efforts': Teen students in South Okanagan give back in big way

Photo: Contributed

The annual "Toys for Tots to Teens" event run by Penticton Secondary School leadership students was a resounding success once again.

Every year, members of the leadership class work together to raise donations from the community, aiming to gather 1,000 donated toys and other gift items suitable for kids aged 0-18.

The donations are then distributed to families in need, to ensure no child in Penticton goes without a gift during the holiday season.

This year, the team of teens once again surpassed their goal, helping coordinate collection of 1,321 items as part of the campaign.

Leadership teacher Marnie Mennell called it evidence of the power of youth, expressing her pride in their hard work.

"Having been a part of the school system for the past 20 years, I have always appreciated the student-run events, but it is only now that I truly grasp the immense planning and effort that goes on behind the scenes," Mennell said.

"Big or small, students in our district have a transformative impact on our community. Their selfless efforts serve as a powerful reminder that, together, we can create a brighter and more inclusive future for all."

The toy drive is just one of many initiatives that leadership students at Pen High, Princess Margaret and Summerland Secondary schools do throughout the year, every year.

From fundraisers to food drives to affordable community events, the students are always hard at work.

"As we celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to recognize and applaud the incredible work being done by these students," Mennell said.

"I can’t tell you all how many acts of kindness and compassion that I have witnessed over my years as a teacher and I feel it needs to be celebrated."