'We want him back': Osoyoos Indian Band community asks judge for leniency in sentencing repeat offender

Photo: Contributed Steven Marlo Gallagher, seen in an RCMP mugshot.

The family and community of an Okanagan man with a problematic criminal history is hoping a judge will consider leniency.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, 31, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday after being transported from custody, expecting sentencing for one of his criminal incidents.

He had previously been found guilty of possessing a firearm while banned, careless use or storage of a firearm, and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is presented and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, all relating to a 2021 incident.

Court heard that Gallagher has been subject to weapons-related prohibitions since 2013, when he was found guilty of similar offences following a fight with a domestic partner.

Gallagher is also facing weapons charges relating to a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos in July 2022, and was recently sentenced to 45 months in jail for setting an Oliver pharmacy on fire in May 2021.

His sentencing Monday was for a third incident, though Crown counsel, while pitching a sentence of five total years for all counts, argued the previous history of weapons-related convictions and charges were relevant.

Gallagher is currently serving his time for the pharmacy arson. In attendance in the courtroom gallery Monday were multiple Osoyoos Indian Band members and family supporters, including OIB Chief Clarence Louis.

Gallagher's lawyer Nelson Selamaj asked Judge Shannon Keyes not to throw the book at Gallagher, considering he is already serving a lengthy sentence for another crime and has done good work on himself while behind bars.

“To allow for some light at the end of the tunnel for Mr. Gallagher to be able to integrate back into society,” Selamaj said.

Chief Louis stood up in support of Gallagher, encouraging the judge to take into account his entire past as an active member of an Indigenous community that is waiting with welcoming arms and support systems.

“Keeping our people in jail is not rehabilitating them,” Louis said.

“We want him back.”

Multiple other members of the OIB, including Gallagher's grandmother, also spoke in support of Gallagher, urging a measured approach to sentencing and expressing pride in all of the work Gallagher has done while incarcerated, taking classes and completing courses.

Gallagher himself expressed remorse, as he had previously done during his sentencing for the Oliver arson.

“It’s a hard thing to do to ask for help but I’ve done that,” Gallagher said.

“I look at every day as an opportunity to be a better person than I was yesterday.”

After hearing everything, Judge Keyes decided she needed more time to make a measured and fair decision, choosing to defer her sentence until an as-yet undecided date in the new year.