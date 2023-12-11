City of Penticton bids farewell to long-standing childcare centre to pave way for expansion

Photo: City of Penticton

The Penticton Community Centre is bidding goodbye to "Bugaboo University," its long-standing early learning programming area which has been earmarked to convert into a childcare centre.

Bugaboo has operated since 2015 providing care for approximately 40 children on weekday mornings at the Penticton Community Centre.

City council voted in September 2022 to repurpose the space into a larger operation, helping to fill a childcare void in the community.

“Bugaboo University has been a great partner in early learning programming for three to five year-olds, where children come to learn and explore through play and meaningful interactions,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, in a press release issued Monday.

“We were grateful to be able to offer this service for nearly a decade, providing a safe, rich learning environment where our play-based approach encouraged children to construct their knowledge and develop into unique individuals.”

A "Bugaboo Through the Years" tribute has been set up in the lobby of the community centre, which will be on display for the public until Friday.

In its place, the city will be partnering with YMCA Southern Interior to provide 80 net new childcare spaces.

Twelve spaces will be for kids under three, 44 for kids three to kindergarten and 24 for school-aged kids.

The work is supported by $2.2 million in grant funding from the provincial government.

“We’re excited about the opportunity ahead to meet a growing demand in Penticton for affordable child care,” said Johnson.

The Power Street YMCA Child Care, as it will be known, is now in the design stage.

Families interested in learning more will be able to enter their contact details in mid-2024. A waitlist will open in the fall or winter of 2024.

The City’s Child Care Action Plan includes a goal of opening 722 spaces by 2030.