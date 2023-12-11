Country legend Clint Black bringing tour to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Country legend Clint Black has added a stop in Penticton to his upcoming tour.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Black will touch down at the South Okanagan Events Centre to play his triple-platinum debut album Killin' Time live from start to finish in celebration of its 35th anniversary, along with his other hits.

Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in North America including a Grammy, and has a star on both the Hollywood and Nashville walks of fame.

Tickets to the SOEC concert go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., ranging from $49.99 to $89.99, plus additional fees, and can be purchased in person at the SOEC or online here.