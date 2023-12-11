After-hours holiday shopping opportunity in Penticton

Photo: Visit Penticton

Take advantage of some after-hours shopping at The Late Night Holiday Shop upcoming in Penticton.

The one-night only holiday shopping event is being held in collaboration between the Visit Penticton - Visitor Information Centre and the BC VQA Wine Information Centre on Dec. 15.

Both locations will be open until 7 p.m. and offering discounts at their gift shops.

“This is the first year for the event but we hope to make it an annual event,” said Alice Simpson, the visitor and member services coordinator.

“Penticton Visitor Centre will provide treats from Gratify, hot chocolate, tastings from Maple Roch with opportunities to buy their products, and pictures with Santa Gary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

There will also be over $800 worth of prizes up for grabs at both locations, said Simpson, who explained that a ballot can be collected at either location, and a stamp is needed from both for entries.

Spend the evening shopping a variety of unique, local items, including Penticton-branded clothing items, Indigenous art, food products, jewelry and more.

“Visitors (at the Visitor’s Centre) will receive 25 per cent off storewide (exclusions apply), and if they bring a non-perishable food donation they will save an extra per cent,” said Simpson.

“(Support) local Penticton businesses and (connect) your friends and family with beautiful Penticton.”

The BC VQA Wine Info Centre will also be offering discounts, and visitors can enjoy complimentary wine tastings while browsing BC wines, home decor and wine accessories.

The Visit Penticton - Visitor Information Centre is located at #120-888 Westminster Ave W, and the BC VQA Wine Info Centre can be found at #101-553 Vees Dr.

For more information, click here and RSVP on the Facebook event.