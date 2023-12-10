The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland needs donations for their year-round bottle drive

Casey Richardson

If you're looking for a good place to donate those empties, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland will take them from you any day of the year.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said in these economic times, donating bottles is an easy and ever so helpful option for their rescue.

"We have a receiving area at the thrift store and for larger bags we do offer a pickup service," she added.

"We are passionate about recycling and we're not afraid of rolling up our sleeves. We appreciate that every bottle and can donation helps us reach another animal in need."

Huot-Stewart said there's also an option to volunteer that doesn't require a scheduled commitment, but does offer a comedic relief because the ladies already working are hilarious.

"Thank you to anyone that donates their bottles and cans we are ready, willing and able to get each dollar to assist in rehabilitation and the welfare of the animals in our care."

To arrange bottle pick up, email i[email protected] attention bottle pickup, and Taylor, who is in charge of bottle sorting will call you directly and organize a convenient time for you both.