Penticton Fire Department, RCMP show their community spirit in giving back

Photo: Penticton Professional Fire Fighters

Alongside their busy work schedules, Penticton-area first responders are finding time to make sure they give back to the community they work hard to look after.

Both the Penticton Fire Department and RCMP have been coming out to local non-profits and community organizations this past week with donations.

The BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch gave a big thank you to Laurie with the Penticton RCMP and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre for supporting their Cram the Kennel event.

"We are overwhelmed by the amazing turnout and extremely generous donations received! Over $900 cash for the animals in the community, plus bags and bags of food, treats and needed items," they shared in a social media post.

Penticton professional firefighters were also able to donate to multiple organizations this past week, including $2000 worth of toys to Penticton Toys for Tots to Teens 2023.

"Thank you all for helping us help others," they shared.

The fire crews also worked with SOS Medical Foundation to help purchase special teddy bears for kids, unlucky enough to find themselves in the hospital this holiday season.

"We hope that this gesture can help remind them that things can get better and that we are all on their side. Stay safe everyone."

The Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society also presented a cheque for $5,000 to Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS).

Also, on Saturday, Dec. 16, join RCMP, bylaw officers and fire department crew members at Cherry Lane Mall as they try to raise as much non-perishable food, toys and funds for the Salvation Army as possible with their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

Photo: Penticton Professional Fire Fighters