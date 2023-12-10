‘Dynamic, interesting and difficult’ songs for this year’s Penticton Concert Band's Winter Concert

Photo: Penticton Concert Band

The Penticton Concert Band is inviting the public to Choose Joy.

That’s the title of this year’s Winter Concert, and Dave Brunelle says the band is rehearsing one of its most challenging setlists since he became the director in 2015.

Brunelle said the caliber of musicians in the band is the strongest he’s seen, and the songs chosen for this year’s show reflect that.

“It a dynamic, interesting and difficult repertoire,” he said.

“Of all my concerts, I’m more excited about presenting this concert than I have any other in the past nine years.”

The band will be performing a variety of songs – some were written for concert bands in a classical style, one will be swing music by Count Basie, there’s the Spanish March, and familiar pop covers from Earth, Wind & Fire, Neil Diamond and Journey.

“And we’ll have slower pieces that allow the band to show their sensitivity to the music – not just all bombastic, like some of the songs can be.”

Brunelle said the Penticton Concert Band’s growing audiences are a discerning bunch, and especially appreciative of the level of effort the musicians apply to each song.

Choose Joy is happening at the Penticton United Church on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students.

Any musicians interested in joining the Penticton Concert Band can drop by one of their rehearsals in the new year. They practice at Skaha Lake Middle School’s band room on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 :30 p.m.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative