Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be coming to the Okanagan this year

Photo: Mike Biden

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds didn’t book any shows in the Okanagan next year.

The daring pilots, who represent the Canadian Armed Forces, released their 2024 schedule this week and it does not include any performances in the Okanagan, or in B.C.'s Interior at all.

The Snowbirds’ first show of the year will be in B.C. for the 19 Wing Airshow in Comox on May 18.

Their only other performances in the province will be Aug. 9 to 11 for the Abbotsford International Airshow.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to perform at the Penticton Peach Festival in August 2022, but one of the planes crashed at the airport in Fort St. John a week before the festival so the local show never happened.

The last time they performed in Penticton was August 2019 and in Kelowna July 2022.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative