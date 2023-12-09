Snow fall enough for South Okanagan ski hills to open up

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Facebook

While there may not be a lot of snow in the valley, enough landed on ski hills in the South Okanagan to open up some runs this weekend.

Saturday morning welcomed downhill boarders and skiers out at Apex Mountain Resort and Baldy Mountain Resort.

Baldy has five runs on the Sugarlump Quad Chair open, including Beaver Trail, Fairweather, Jones, Hultons Hollow and F.W. Prospector.

This is the second year in a row Baldy was able to open earlier than predicted.

Lift tickets will be 50 per cent off this weekend.

"Sugarlump side has received more snow than the base area by the lodge, therefore please take care when skiing around the base," Baldy shared.

Due to early season conditions, Eagle Chair and the magic carpet will remain closed until the Oliver-area mountains receive more snow to safely open the terrain.

Over near Penticton, Apex Mountain resort also opened up on Saturday, but with some restrictions.

Apex shared on Thursday that T-bar will be the only lift open until further notice. Off the T-bar, there will just be two intermediate trails open, which are Adrian’s Alley & Old Mill.



The Magic Carpet, Quad Chair, Stocks Chair, Tube Park, Skating Loop and Skating Rink will remain closed at this time.

In the past 24 hours, there has been 2 cm of new snow on the mountain and the base sits at 35cm.

Apex Mountain general manager James Shalman announced that there will be 50 per cent off lift tickets for the time being.

Those heading up the hill this weekend will find lots still open, with the Gunbarrel Saloon, the Edge Bistro, Apex Mountain Shop and the General Store ready to go.