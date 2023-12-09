Penticton Fire crews quickly douse fire outside Barley Mill Brew Pub

Photo: Larry Pidperyhora Sr. Smoke can be seen outside of the Barley Mill Brew Pub on Saturday morning

A fire that started Saturday morning outside Penticton's Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro is under control, according to the owner.

Andy Virk said he was notified of a fire on the south side of the building, where they have a small structure built up with the plywood.

"Nothing inside the restaurant, it was on the exterior side of the building," he said. "There's no smoke or anything inside the building."

Fire crew are still mopping up. Virk said the pub will be opening up Saturday as usual once they get the all clear from the fire department.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information.