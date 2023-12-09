Highway 97 through Kaleden reopened following Friday night crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 5:40 a.m.

Highway 97 through Kaleden was reopened in the early morning hours of Saturday following a crash Friday night.

According to DriveBC, the highway was reopened at about 2 a.m.

UPDATE: 8:18 p.m.

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 between the Kaleden Highway 3A Junction and Pineview Drive is keeping the road closed on Friday evening.

DriveBC reported that an assessment is is progress.

An estimated time of reopening is not available and travellers are asked to detour via East Side Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident at Lake Hill Drive in Kaleden on Highway 97 that has closed the northbound lanes early Friday evening.

Travellers can take East Side Road as a detour for travel between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

The roadway south assessment is in progress.

At this time the extent of injuries is unknown.