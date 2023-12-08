Twice-weekly blasts and road closures planned for Highway 97 north of Summerland

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

The Ministry of Transportation will continue to work on blasting at a rockslide site north of Summerland, planning short-term closures for blasting twice weekly through the rest of December and into the new year.

On Friday, the ministry shared an update for travellers as they continue working on removing an estimated 60,000 cubic meters of rock.

Closures will happen from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland as work continues at the site of the August rockslide.

The days of the closures will vary depending on construction requirements, as the schedule is contingent on ground conditions which are revealed by previous blasts, and each blast requires varying degrees of preparation.

The plan is for Highway 97 to be completely open from Dec. 21-27, when no work is planned, ostensibly in order to accommodate holiday traffic.

MoTI said traffic control and slide monitoring will continue during that period with a single lane open in each direction. Updated closure information will be posted on the DriveBC.ca website at least 24 hours in advance.

No blasting will occur on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024, but other construction activities will continue.

For up-to-date information about road conditions and slide closure schedules, visit https://www.DriveBC.ca