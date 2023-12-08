Up-and-coming mogul champions set to show off skills at Apex Mountain Resort

Photo: File photo: Canadian Selections 2019

The Apex Classic is fast approaching, which will feature aspiring Canadian and international mogul skiers showcasing their talents, including homegrown athletes.

From Dec. 14 to 17, the event will take place at Apex Mountain Resort. It was previously known as "Canadian Selections," a Freestyle Canada talent identification competition for its National C Team and provincial-level athletes aged 14-24

This will be many athletes' first opportunity this season to evaluate their skills ahead of the Canada Cup 2024 Moguls Series.

This year’s Apex Classic will see 80 mogul athletes from across Canada and up to 30 international athletes from Japan, Korea, Australia and Great Britain.

Representing the Apex Freestyle Club will be Brandon VanSchalm, Leo Longstreet, Emelie McCaughey and Jackson Kendell.

All of the athletes will tackle the mountain's four-lane mogul run with a constant 26 degree pitch over 220 metres, including two jumps to show of aerial skills.

The timeline of the event is:

Dec. 14 Unofficial training

Dec. 15 Official training

Dec. 16 Single moguls competition

Dec. 17 Dual moguls competition

All events are free to watch and all are welcome to head up the mountain to enjoy the athletics.

The Apex Freestyle Club is also fundraising to support its athletes and training via a 50/50, held online from Dec. 13 to Feb. 19. Click here for more information.