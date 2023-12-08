Baldy Mountain Resort announces early opening this weekend

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort

Baldy Mountain Resort is officially back for the season.

Snow keeps on coming down at the South Okanagan resort, prompting management to decide to open earlier than their usual mid-December target for the second year in a row.

Saturday, Dec. 9 is the official opening day, offering five runs off the Sugarlump chairlift and access to the hike-only terrain park all weekend long. Lift tickets are 50 per cent off for two days only.

And to celebrate early, the Baldy Bar will open at 4 p.m. Friday, with the hiking area open as well.

After Sunday, Baldy will close until Thursday, Dec. 14, which will kick off the season in full swing seven days a week until spring.

This season, Baldy will also have night skiing, and the terrain park and tube zone open until 7 p.m.

