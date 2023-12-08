Penticton RCMP seeking suspect in alleged Wal-Mart parking lot assault involving senior victim

Photo: RCMP Suspect in Dec. 5 Wal-Mart assault that Penticton police need help identifying.

Police in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a senior man at Wal-Mart.



On Dec. 5 at 7:20 a.m., an 85-year-old man was approached in the parking lot by another man, who complained about how the senior had parked his car.



An altercation ensued, and the suspect tripped the victim, the fled in a dark-coloured SUV. The suspeect is described as a Caucasian man with a moustache, balding dark hair and glasses, wearing a blue and green Seattle Seahawks sweater.



The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.



“Police have acquired video surveillance footage of the suspect in this matter, in which we hope can help identify the suspect,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

“No one in our community, especially a vulnerable person, should be threatened or harmed while trying to simply shop."



Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP Detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2023-19515.