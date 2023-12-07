En'owkin Centre in Penticton hosting Christmas Craft Fair

Photo: Contributed

This weekend the Penticton Indian Band's En'owkin Centre will be hosting a special craft fair ahead of holidays.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the centre will boast authentic and original Indigenous crafts and artistic works from various vendors for sale.

There will also be food throughout the day and the men's group will be cooking breakfast available to attendees for free.

All are welcome to the En'owkin Centre Gathering Space located at 154 Enowkin Trail.

