South Okanagan’s largest job fair opens up registration

Photo: City of Penticton Start Here Penticton Job Fair 2023

The City of Penticton has announced that employers may now register for the Start Here Penticton Job Fair, lauded as the South Okanagan’s largest job fair.

Last year, the fair sold out to organizations and attracted more than 800 job-seekers of varying ages and skill levels.

According to the city, this year’s event will be even bigger than ever before, open to 90 employers and taking place at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre on March 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“If your organization is looking to hire in the coming months, here’s your opportunity to take advantage of the early-bird rate and nab your booth before time runs out,” Michael Magnusson, Executive Director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is organized by the Chamber in partnership with the City of Penticton and WorkBC Centre South Okanagan.

The early bird rate includes a $50 discount, available until Dec. 21, 2023. Employers and resource organizations are encouraged to register as soon as possible at penticton.ca/jobfair to secure their vendor space.

“As Penticton continues to grow, we need to match workers with employers, and this job fair brings together local businesses with potential new pools of job-seekers, including high school and post-secondary students,” Blake Laven, the City’s Director of Development Services said.

“So, whether you are a looking to re-enter the job market, start a new career or have just moved to Penticton, there will be a broad scope of employers and industries taking part who will be eager to connect with you.”

Job-seekers are encouraged, but not required, to register for their free ticket ahead of time at penticton.ca/jobfair to give organizers a better idea of how many will be attending.