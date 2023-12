Photo: The Canadian Press - File Photo

The Summerland Legion will be hosting the big himself this Sunday for a special holiday lunch.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community can come on down to the Legion for lunch and activities with Santa.

Admission is free, with hot dogs and drinks available, along with balloon animals and face painting.

All are welcome to come to 14205 Rosedale Ave. on Sunday to join.