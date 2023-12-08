Plunge into Okanagan Lake for the new year in support of the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge in 2023

Gather up your courage and dive into some icy waters on Jan. 1 to show support for the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department.

After the first annual Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge at Centre Beach was successful last year with 72 participants, the organizers are ready once again to host the community.

Those interested in the plunge can register online and, if they are among the first 125 registered and donating participants, will receive a custom created wine tumbler with the event logo on it.

"This annual tradition is not just about the thrill of diving into icy waters; it’s about coming together as a community to support our local heroes, the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department. Your plunge helps ensure they have the resources they need to keep our community safe."

The event starts at noon on New Years Day and ends around 2 p.m. The actual plunge will take place at 1 p.m.

While the plunge is free to register, donations are encouraged to help out the department.

After the dive at 1 p.m., participants can warm up by the fire pits and share New Year's wishes with fellow plungers.

Naramata firefighters will be on-site, to ensure safety and add to the festive spirit.

Each registration includes a free cup of piping hot chocolate. There will also be hotdogs and warm drinks for purchase.

For more information and to register, head to the Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge website here.