ALERT Cookie Walk fundraiser raises $6,985 to help prep for upcoming season

Photo: ALERT

Pentictonites came out with hungry bellies last weekend to help the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society's annual cookie walk be a "tremendous success."

Thanks to support from 60 bakers, 600 dozen treats were sold to the 200 customers that came out on Sunday for a total of $6,985 raised.

"ALERT would like to thank Fairstone Financial for the $775 sponsorship, the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the venue, all the bakers who created delicious treats, the people who donated money for the bakers, the fabulous volunteers, the media for sharing the word and of course the public who came out in droves to buy all the goodies," the team shared in a news release.

"This is the only major fundraising event ALERT does throughout the year and it was absolutely amazing."

All of the money raised goes directly to operations to take care of animals when people are evacuated and preparation for the upcoming season.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need.