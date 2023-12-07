Downtown Penticton BIA 24 Days of Christmas Contest returns for holiday shopping season

Photo: Pexels

If you've got some holiday shopping to do, head downtown Penticton for the festive 24 Days of Christmas Contest and for a chance at $850 to spend.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and Castanet are again teaming up to present the sixth annual contest.



Up until Dec. 14, when visiting participating downtown restaurants or businesses, enter the contest to win a downtown Penticton shopping spree.



One lucky winner will win $850 in downtown Penticton gift certificates, while the runner-up will win $100 in Downtown Dollars.



The winners will be drawn at noon on Friday, Dec. 15.

The full list of participating businesses can be found online here.