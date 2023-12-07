Apex Mountain Resort opening up on time Saturday, but with limited runs

Photo: Apex Resort Live Webcam Apex Mountain webcams on Thursday afternoon with the hillside lightly covered in snow

The lack of snow and cold temperatures is hitting everyone across the valley, including Apex Mountain Resort.

The ski hill will be opening as scheduled this Saturday, Dec. 9, but with some restrictions.

Apex shared on Thursday that T-bar will be the only lift open from Saturday, until further notice. Off the T-bar, there will just be two intermediate trails open, which are Adrian’s Alley & Old Mill.



The Magic Carpet, Quad Chair, Stocks Chair, Tube Park, Skating Loop and Skating Rink will remain closed at this time.

Apex Mountain general manager James Shalman announced that there will be 50 per cent off lift tickets for the time being.

Those heading up the hill this weekend will find lots still open, with the Gunbarrel Saloon, the Edge Bistro, Apex Mountain Shop and the General Store ready to go.



The Season Pass Office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



"Keep up the snow dances everyone! We still need more from Mother Nature, and cannot wait to open up fully and welcome you all back," Apex said in their Facebook post.

For more details and lift tickets, head to the Apex website here.

Big White rescheduled to open on Friday, also with limited runs available and 50 per cent off tickets. Sun Peaks opened on Nov. 18, but they have only a few runs open. Silverstar Mountain Resort also rescheduled to open on Friday, and they opened their Nordic runs. Mount Baldy is set to open its season Dec. 15.