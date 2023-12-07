City of Penticton announcing the first annual Frost Fest Winter Carnival, coming this January

Photo: City of Penticton

To keep the events and celebrations going even when the weather cools off, the City of Penticton announced a brand new outdoor event on Thursday, coming to Gyro Park in the new year.

The Frost Fest Winter Carnival will feature a rail jam ski and snowboard competition, a snow sledding hill set up off the Gyro Park bandshell, kids’ activities and craft stations, DJ, food trucks and beverage garden.

The city said their events team is working with local partners including the BCHL, Apex Mountain Ski Resort, Apex Freestyle Club, Freeride Boardshop and the organizers of HaHaHa Kidzfest to present a high-energy festival in the heart of downtown Penticton for people of all ages.

“It’s time we brought the community together for a free outdoor winter carnival to celebrate our vibrancy and all the ways we can enjoy the outdoors in the snow and on the ice this season," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a news release.

The carnival takes place the same weekend as the BC Hockey League All-Star Weekend, which attracts the BCHL’s top prospects and NHL alumni to the Activate Penticton outdoor rink at Gyro Park and are free to watch.

Spectators can switch up their sport viewing and head to see some top skiers and snowboarders throw their best tricks in the Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam event.

"For this competition, a custom rail jam structure is being built, totalling 17 feet high and roughly 100 feet long, covered in manmade snow, courtesy of Apex Mountain Resort. This is being run in partnership with Freeride Boardshop and Apex Freestyle Club, with help from Big Steel Box, Wildstone Construction, Home Hardware and Trademark Industries," the city said.

Attendees are invited to watch the action from the sidelines or the beverage garden, as well as walk between each of the activities and events throughout the day, which will also include warming stations.

The city said more details will be released in the coming weeks about the numerous family-friendly activity stations, which will be set up throughout the park.

“Penticton has a long history of hosting incredible outdoor events, and yet, most of them take place during the peak summer months. Here’s our opportunity to give residents a reason to get outdoors and have some fun right here in downtown Penticton this winter,” Jeff Plant, Sport and Event Supervisor said.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make this event come together.”

Watch for event updates at penticton.ca/frost-fest.